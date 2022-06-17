5,936,186 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,936,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $186.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

