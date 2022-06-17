5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Trading Down 2.3%

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.27 and last traded at $21.27. Approximately 534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 347,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FEAM shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34.

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $12,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,092,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,340,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEAM)

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

