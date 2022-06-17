5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) vs. Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Head to Head Contrast

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Teck Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Teck Resources $10.76 billion 1.86 $2.29 billion $6.03 6.25

Teck Resources has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 5E Advanced Materials and Teck Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00 Teck Resources 0 2 16 0 2.89

5E Advanced Materials currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.29%. Teck Resources has a consensus price target of $54.63, indicating a potential upside of 45.07%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Teck Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Teck Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Teck Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A Teck Resources 25.82% 18.76% 9.41%

Summary

Teck Resources beats 5E Advanced Materials on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals. It also produces indium and germanium. In addition, the company holds interest in Frontier oil sands projects in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interests in exploration and development projects in Australia, Chile, Ireland, Mexico, Peru, Turkey, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.