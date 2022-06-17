62,276 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Acquired by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 62,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.93.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.69. 43,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.67 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.16 and its 200-day moving average is $87.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $803,647.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,183 shares of company stock worth $4,357,957. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

