6,350 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $465,952,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,785 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 553.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,382,000 after purchasing an additional 884,537 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 700,433 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 52.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after purchasing an additional 700,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $54.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

