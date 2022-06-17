7,000 Shares in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Bought by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE TX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.20. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 34.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

