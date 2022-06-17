7,516 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Bought by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 38,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,177. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

