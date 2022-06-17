8,127 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.39. The company had a trading volume of 42,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,883. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.18 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

