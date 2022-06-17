9,268 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by City State Bank

City State Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 417,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,384,717. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.