a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at CLSA

CLSA lowered shares of a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ACOPF stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. a2 Milk has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $5.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

