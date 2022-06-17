Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $335.00.

Get Abiomed alerts:

ABMD opened at $224.73 on Tuesday. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Abiomed by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,768,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 20.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 48.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.