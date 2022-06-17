abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Stock Price Down 1.4%

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 100.40 ($1.22). 230,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 808,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.80 ($1.24).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.64) price objective on shares of abrdn European Logistics Income in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 108.39. The firm has a market cap of £415.47 million and a P/E ratio of 7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79.
About abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI)
abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries.
