Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Ascendant Capital Management LLC

Ascendant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $809,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 322.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 117,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASO traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.37. 100,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,292. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

