Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $390.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $379.11.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $270.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.77. Accenture has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $171.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 421,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,721,000 after acquiring an additional 323,422 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.