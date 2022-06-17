Acima Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,014 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.59. 13,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,895. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

