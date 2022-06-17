Acima Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,675,356. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on F. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

