Acima Private Wealth LLC Has $3.68 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up 1.6% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,556.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.65. 18,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,990. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $60.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.40.

