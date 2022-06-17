Acima Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 408,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061,174. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.