Acima Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,608,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,047,000 after purchasing an additional 207,517 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.10. 1,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,402. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average is $86.83. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $72.19 and a 52 week high of $95.90.

