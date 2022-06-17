Acima Private Wealth LLC Invests $68,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

