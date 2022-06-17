Acima Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,499 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Acima Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INDA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth about $71,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

INDA stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,492,097 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19.

