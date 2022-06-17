Acima Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Acima Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.53. 28,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,099,641. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $35.09.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.