Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of ACU opened at $30.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $108.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Acme United has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $46.19.
Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Acme United in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Acme United by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 64.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acme United by 443.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Acme United by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
