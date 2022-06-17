adidas (ETR:ADS) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €169.22 ($176.27) and last traded at €166.44 ($173.38). 831,136 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €164.54 ($171.40).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €186.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €217.27.
adidas Company Profile (ETR:ADS)
