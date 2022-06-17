ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Trading 7% Higher

ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL – Get Rating) shares traded up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €4.60 ($4.79) and last traded at €4.60 ($4.79). 10,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.30 ($4.48).

The stock has a market cap of $503.32 million and a P/E ratio of -27.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41.

ADLER Real Estate Company Profile (ETR:ADL)

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in – or on the outskirts of – large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

