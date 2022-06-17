Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Decreased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,016 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 2.0% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Adobe were worth $96,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,023,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $5.23 on Friday, hitting $359.85. 136,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,080. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $409.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.90 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.96.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

