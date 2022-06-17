Adshares (ADS) Trading Down 19.6% Over Last Week

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Adshares has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00008943 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $50.27 million and $1.28 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 27,426,763 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

