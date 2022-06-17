Advance Energy (LON:ADV) Stock Price Down 4%

Advance Energy Plc (LON:ADV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 1,240,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 33,176,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of £1.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.20.

Get Advance Energy alerts:

Advance Energy Company Profile (LON:ADV)

Advance Energy Plc engages in oil and gas production in Indonesia. It holds 50% interest in the Buffalo Oil Field located in East Timor. The company was formerly known as Andalas Energy and Power PLC and changed its name to Advance Energy Plc in February 2020. Advance Energy Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.