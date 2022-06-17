Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) CAO Sells $2,399,310.00 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $7.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.30. 852,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.72 and a 200 day moving average of $115.83. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.60 and a 1-year high of $138.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,069,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,842,000 after purchasing an additional 151,276 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,181,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,211,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,614,000 after buying an additional 553,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,701,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,072,000 after buying an additional 285,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.