AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Trading Down 0.3%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.11. Approximately 226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 66,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

