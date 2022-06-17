Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
AEMD stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.79. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $6.22.
About Aethlon Medical (Get Rating)
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
