Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

AEMD stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.79. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 28,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 48,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 64,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

