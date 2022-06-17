AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.70. 22,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 30,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company has a market capitalization of C$123.97 million and a PE ratio of -4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a current ratio of 19.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.60.

AEX Gold (CVE:AEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AEX Gold Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Greenland. Its principal project is the Nalunaq gold project located in the South West Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

