AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $15.90 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a market cap of $313.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.26.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AFC Gamma news, CFO Brett Kaufman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 21,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $334,691.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,363,683 shares in the company, valued at $53,146,191.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 25,183 shares of company stock valued at $401,671. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFCG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth $569,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point dropped their target price on AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

