AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.7% per year over the last three years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 74.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.96). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 52.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 34,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 107,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 610.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 47,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

