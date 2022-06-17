AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.51

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and traded as low as $7.28. AGC shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 5,104 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

AGC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

