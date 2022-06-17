Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 775,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Airbus from €170.00 ($177.08) to €180.00 ($187.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Airbus from €140.00 ($145.83) to €150.00 ($156.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.55. 1,010,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,378. The company has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.63. Airbus has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Airbus’s payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

