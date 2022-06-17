Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stake Lowered by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,405 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $456,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,208. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,710. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.99 and a one year high of $123.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.10 and its 200-day moving average is $110.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

