Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Shares Up 6.2%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 139,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 412% from the average session volume of 27,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Akbank T.A.S. from 12.70 to 15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.
About Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)
Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.
