Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Shares Up 6.2%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 139,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 412% from the average session volume of 27,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Akbank T.A.S. from 12.70 to 15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

About Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.