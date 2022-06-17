Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target Cut to €110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €112.00 ($116.67) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($116.67) to €110.00 ($114.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($117.71) to €114.00 ($118.75) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of AKZOY opened at $23.95 on Monday. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

