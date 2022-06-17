Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.48. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

