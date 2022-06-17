Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €264.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($275.00) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €255.00 ($265.63) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($270.83) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($260.42) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($291.67) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
FRA ALV opened at €183.50 ($191.15) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €204.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €209.58. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($174.27) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($215.42).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
