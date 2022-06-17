Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allianz from €275.00 ($286.46) to €250.00 ($260.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allianz from €230.00 ($239.58) to €225.00 ($234.38) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allianz from €255.00 ($265.63) to €260.00 ($270.83) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

Shares of ALIZY opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Allianz has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $26.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.8077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.24%.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

