AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 31 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 783,574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $607,646,000 after acquiring an additional 107,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $639.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $662.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $815.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $913.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.34 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.43.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

