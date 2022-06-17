AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,759,000 after acquiring an additional 127,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total transaction of $1,409,802.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,339 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,747.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,003,423.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,811.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,789 shares of company stock worth $8,961,737. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $104.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.47.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

