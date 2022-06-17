Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Short Interest Up 23.0% in May

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,010,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 41,460,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

AMCR opened at $11.71 on Friday. Amcor has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.42%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Amcor by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Amcor by 24,433.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

