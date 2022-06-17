AMEPAY (AME) Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

AMEPAY (AME) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

