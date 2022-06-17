Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Trading Down 0.2%

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.29. 1,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.
Amergent Hospitality Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMHG)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amergent Hospitality Group (AMHG)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.