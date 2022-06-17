American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 1.6% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $95,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $4,551,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in American Tower by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $235.99 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

