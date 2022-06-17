American Trust Acquires New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

American Trust purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CB traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $189.35. 174,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,310. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,260 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,073 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

