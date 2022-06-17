American Trust Acquires Shares of 41,140 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,000. NIKE comprises approximately 0.5% of American Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,601,000 after purchasing an additional 979,930 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

NKE traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.11. 207,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,862,700. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.